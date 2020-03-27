All the best Android app deals to take you into the weekend are now up for the taking. While it might feel like we have already featured all of the most notable Android price drops over the last week in the name of social distancing, we aren’t quite done yet. We have an extremely rare freebie on a game of the year winner, loads of Asmodee virtual board games, turn-based sci-fi strategy, and much more. Today’s highlights include Lara Croft GO, Terraforming Mars, Mushroom 11, Carcassonne, Le Havre, Star Traders RPG Elite, and Please Don’t Touch Anything 3D, among many others. Your complete list of Friday’s best Android apps deals and freebies is waiting below.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Alongside deep deals on Samsung’s S20/+ and S10/+ handsets, this morning we saw the company’s truly wireless Galaxy Buds fall to a new all-time low at $80 (Save $50). Those deals join ongoing offers on Google Nest Hub Max, Lenovo’s Yoga 15-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook, and the Android-compatible 8Bitdo retro Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad. This morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup is ready to go with deals from $18 and you’ll find even more options in our Android deals hub.

Today’s Best Game Deals: Hyper Light Drifter Switch $10, AC Odyssey $15, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

Lara Croft GO:

Best Mobile/Handheld Game – The Game Awards 2015 – Lara Croft GO is a turn based puzzle-adventure set in a long-forgotten world. Explore the ruins of an ancient civilization, discover well-kept secrets and face deadly challenges as you uncover the myth of the Queen of Venom. Square Enix Montréal brings yet another beloved franchise to mobile with this unique take on the iconic heroine’s adventures.Experience lush visuals and a captivating soundtrack…Navigate using simple swipe-to-move controls…Fight menacing enemies, overcome dangerous obstacles and escape deadly traps.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!