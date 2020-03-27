All the best Android app deals to take you into the weekend are now up for the taking. While it might feel like we have already featured all of the most notable Android price drops over the last week in the name of social distancing, we aren’t quite done yet. We have an extremely rare freebie on a game of the year winner, loads of Asmodee virtual board games, turn-based sci-fi strategy, and much more. Today’s highlights include Lara Croft GO, Terraforming Mars, Mushroom 11, Carcassonne, Le Havre, Star Traders RPG Elite, and Please Don’t Touch Anything 3D, among many others. Your complete list of Friday’s best Android apps deals and freebies is waiting below.
Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:
- Lara Croft GO FREE (Reg. $6)
- Gif Me! Camera Pro FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Sketch Me! Pro FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- BlackCam Pro – B&W Camera FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Resize Me! Pro FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Ramka Frame – Icon pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Paper – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- WiFi Signal Strength Meter Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Strive Minutes – Meditation Timer FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- TypIt Pro – Watermark, Logo FREE (Reg. $1)
- Terraforming Mars $6 (Reg. $9)
- Mushroom 11 $2 (Reg. $5)
- Please Don’t Touch Anything 3D $3 (Reg. $6)
- Isle of Skye: The Tactical Board Game $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Carcassonne: Official Board Game $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- King and Assassins: The Board Game $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Mysterium: A Psychic Clue Game $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Love Letter – Strategy Card Game $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Zombicide: Tactics & Shotguns $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- Le Havre: The Inland Port $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- XenoShyft $2 (Reg. $5)
- Twilight Struggle $3 (Reg. $7)
- Star Traders RPG Elite $1 (Reg. $3)
- Network Manager – Network Tools $3.50 (Reg. $6)
- X Launcher Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Brass $4 (Reg. $7)
Alongside deep deals on Samsung’s S20/+ and S10/+ handsets, this morning we saw the company’s truly wireless Galaxy Buds fall to a new all-time low at $80 (Save $50). Those deals join ongoing offers on Google Nest Hub Max, Lenovo’s Yoga 15-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook, and the Android-compatible 8Bitdo retro Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad. This morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup is ready to go with deals from $18 and you’ll find even more options in our Android deals hub.
Today’s Best Game Deals: Hyper Light Drifter Switch $10, AC Odyssey $15, more
More Android App Deals Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
- Sidewords FREE (Reg. $3)
- Weather Forecast Pro FREE (Reg. $2)
- Space Shooter: Alien vs Galaxy FREE (Reg. $1)
- Deep Sea Fish Kebab FREE (Reg. $1)
- Peppa Pig: Happy Mrs Chicken FREE (Reg. $3)
- Equalizer FX Pro FREE (Reg. $2)
- Swim Out $2 (Reg. $3)
- Dungeon Escape $1 (Reg. $4)
- iPoe Collection Vol. 2 – Edgar Allan Poe $2 (Reg. $5)
- iWilde Collection $2 (Reg. $5)
- iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading $2 (Reg. $5)
- Adventures of Sherlock Holmes $2 (Reg. $5)
- iPoe Collection Vol. 3 – Edgar Allan Poe $2 (Reg. $5)
- iPoe Collection Vol. 1 – Edgar Allan Poe $2 (Reg. $5)
- Little Inferno $2 (Reg. $5)
- Human Resource Machine $2 (Reg. $5)
- holedown $2 (Reg. $4)
- IMAGEine Premium $1 (Reg. $2)
- The Canterville Ghost $2 (Reg. $5)
- The Legend of Sleepy Hollow $2 (Reg. $5)
- Disgaea 1 Complete $20 (Reg. $33)
- ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN $1 (Reg. $2)
- #Breakforcist FREE (Reg. $3)
- English Riddles Guessing Game PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- WakeTips FREE (Reg. $2)
- Sokoban Land DX FREE (Reg. $1)
- Elopo – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Pixel Nougat – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Endless Quest Roguelike RPG FREE (Reg. $1)
- League of Stickman 2-Sword Demon FREE (Reg. $1)
- SnoreGym : Reduce Your Snoring FREE (Reg. $4)
- League of Stickman FREE (Reg. $1)
- The Lonely Hacker $1 (Reg. $2)
- FOTONICA $1 (Reg. $3)
- Notification blocker & history (pro) $1 (Reg. $2)
- Rule with an Iron Fish $2 (Reg. $4)
- Dual Browser (Paid) $5 (Reg. $10)
- Groundwire $5 (Reg. $8.50)
- Era $1 (Reg. $2)
- Dragon Castle: The Board Game $1 (Reg. $4)
- DRAW CHILLY $1 (Reg. $2)
- Peace, Death! $1 (Reg. $2)
- No More Buttons $1 (Reg. $2)
- One More Button $1 (Reg. $3)
- Protect Note Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Protect File Pro -Lock and Send $1 (Reg. $2)
- Johnny Bonasera 1 FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Tunn FREE (Reg. $1)
- Classic Sudoku PRO(No Ads) FREE (Reg. $1)
- Freelancer Simulator Inc FREE (Reg. $1)
- Demetrios Chapter 2 FREE (Reg. $1)
- My Town : School FREE (Reg. $3)
- Trigono – geometric FREE (Reg. $1)
- Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter FREE (Reg. $1)
- Beholder $3 (Reg. $5)
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance $1 (Reg. $5)
- Danmaku Unlimited 3 $1 (Reg. $5)
- Alien Shooter $1 (Reg. $5)
- Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR $1 (Reg. $5)
- Lucid Launcher Pro $1 (Reg. $2)
- Flat Evo – Icon Pack $1 (Reg. $2)
- Danmaku Unlimited 2 $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Hack, Slash, Loot $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- The Slaughter: Act One $2.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- Cooking Trip $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Dead Bunker 2 FREE (Reg. $1)
- Buff Knight – Idle RPG Runner FREE (Reg. $2)
- PocketDr FREE (Reg. $4)
- QR/Barcode Scanner PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Rescue the Enchanter FREE (Reg. $4)
- Arc Theme $1.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- Heroes of Steel RPG Elite $2 (Reg. $4)
- Jimi Guitar $1 (Reg. $2)
- Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure $5 (Reg. $10)
- The Bug Butcher $1 (Reg. $2)
- FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! $1 (Reg. $3)
- Tempest: Pirate Action RPG $6.50 (Reg. $14)
- Kids Preschool Puzzles $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Kids Numbers and Math $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Kids Connect the Dots $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Learn ABC Letters with Captain Cat $1.50 (Reg. $3)
- Math Studio $2 (Reg. $4)
- Ashworld $2 (Reg. $4)
- CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Raiders of the North Sea $6 (Reg. $10)
- Planescape: Torment Enhanced $5 (Reg. $10)
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville $2 (Reg. $5)
- Royal Roads $1 (Reg. $2)
- Beholder 2 $5.50 (Reg. $8)
- Suzy Cube $1 (Reg. $4)
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1 (Reg. $2)
- Majesty: The Northern Expansion $1 (Reg. $3)
- Broken Words PRO FREE (Reg. $1)
- Superbrothers Sword & Sworcery FREE (Reg. $3)
- Highwind FREE (Reg. $1)
- Tokaido FREE (Reg. $2)
- Galaxy Trucker $2 (Reg. $5)
Lara Croft GO:
Best Mobile/Handheld Game – The Game Awards 2015 – Lara Croft GO is a turn based puzzle-adventure set in a long-forgotten world. Explore the ruins of an ancient civilization, discover well-kept secrets and face deadly challenges as you uncover the myth of the Queen of Venom. Square Enix Montréal brings yet another beloved franchise to mobile with this unique take on the iconic heroine’s adventures.Experience lush visuals and a captivating soundtrack…Navigate using simple swipe-to-move controls…Fight menacing enemies, overcome dangerous obstacles and escape deadly traps.
