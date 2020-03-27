Smartphone Accessories: Anker Roav VIVA 2-Port Car Charger w/ Alexa $18, more

- Mar. 27th 2020 10:32 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Anker Roav VIVA Alexa-enabled 2-Port USB Car Charger for $17.99 shipped. Usually selling for $29 at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount, beats our previous mention by $4, and is the best we’ve seen in over a year. The star of Anker’s Roav VIVA is its built-in Alexa capabilities. When used with your smartphone, you’ll be able to summon navigation directions and more. It can also power up your devices while on the road thanks to two 2.4A USB ports. While road trips and the like may be out of the question now, this will be one car upgrade you’ll be glad you went for, especially at the price. With over 2,200 customers having left a review, over 55% have agreed on a 4+ star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

  • Arlo Q offers 1080p feeds and more in a tidy security camera: $106 (Reg. $130+)
  • Samsung 2-in-1 Qi Charger Power Bank: $38 (Reg. $50) | Amazon 
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds fall to a new all-time low at $80 (Save $50)
  • Aukey 60W USB-C D Charger: $25 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + YNAXCW33 
  • Ditch your keys and save 22% on August’s 3rd-Gen. Smart Lock at $100
  • Case-Mate iPhone 11 Pro Max Case: $18 (Reg. $30) | Amazon 

Deals still live from yesterday:

Take Amazon Alexa on the road and charge your mobile devices with the Roav Viva Alexa-Enabled Car Charger with Universal Magnetic Mount from Anker. The dual USB Type-A ports are equipped with Anker’s charging technology, to deliver the fastest possible charge to your mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and more.

Aside from charging mobile devices, this car charger also features Amazon Alexa which gives you hands-free voice control. With Alexa, you can utilize voice-controlled navigation, voice-initiated calling, control your music using your voice, and even control your smart home devices while you’re away from home.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
B&H

B&H
Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go