Smartphone Accessories: Anker Roav VIVA 2-Port Car Charger w/ Alexa $18, more

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H is offering the Anker Roav VIVA Alexa-enabled 2-Port USB Car Charger for $17.99 shipped. Usually selling for $29 at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount, beats our previous mention by $4, and is the best we’ve seen in over a year. The star of Anker’s Roav VIVA is its built-in Alexa capabilities. When used with your smartphone, you’ll be able to summon navigation directions and more. It can also power up your devices while on the road thanks to two 2.4A USB ports. While road trips and the like may be out of the question now, this will be one car upgrade you’ll be glad you went for, especially at the price. With over 2,200 customers having left a review, over 55% have agreed on a 4+ star rating.

Take Amazon Alexa on the road and charge your mobile devices with the Roav Viva Alexa-Enabled Car Charger with Universal Magnetic Mount from Anker. The dual USB Type-A ports are equipped with Anker’s charging technology, to deliver the fastest possible charge to your mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and more. Aside from charging mobile devices, this car charger also features Amazon Alexa which gives you hands-free voice control. With Alexa, you can utilize voice-controlled navigation, voice-initiated calling, control your music using your voice, and even control your smart home devices while you’re away from home.

