Well that didn’t take long. Roughly a month after Amazon opened its first Go Grocery store with ‘Just Walk Out’ shopping, it has published a dedicated website where retailers can inquire about using the new technology themselves. Having initially been criticized for killing-off cashier’s roles, Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology is likely being seen in a different light since halting the spread of COVID-19 is now on the minds of most. Amazon estimates that installation can be completed in “as little as a few weeks.” Continue reading to learn more.

What will Just Walk Out look like?

From the sound of it, Just Walk Out shopping will be identical across all retailers. As is the case with Amazon Go , customers will “enter the store with a credit card, grab what they want and just walk out.” Amazon touts that this technology works even when stores are overwhelmingly busy, providing Even when the store is packed, shoppers can be in and out in seconds, as all they have to do is grab what they want and they’re on their way.

Will it kill off jobs?

Amazon doesn’t think so. The company calls out that retailers using “Just Walk Out” technology will be able to shift workers to “more valuable activities” ranging from stocking shelves to greeting customers and being empowered to more freely answer questions without being tied down to a cash register.

How much data does Just Walk Out collect?

Amazon’s claims that only “the data needed to provide shoppers with an accurate receipt” is collected. To further put customers’ minds at ease, the company compares all of its technology with what is captured by “typical security camera footage.” If taken at face value, it should be in-line with what already takes place in most supermarkets given the fact that security cameras are often heavily-used to deter theft.

9to5Toys’ Take

While it is likely that COVID-19 has delayed any major supermarket overhauls, the embrace of Just Walk Out technology or something similar does seem inevitable. While this new approach to shopping is likely to feel strange for a while, my money says that once folks try it out, dodging the check-out line is one that many customers will both quickly and happily adopt.

I mean, let’s be honest, we’ve been on this path for quite a while already. Self-checkout lines have been here for years, grocery pickup and delivery is becoming commonplace, and now it seems that Just Walk Out shopping is next.

