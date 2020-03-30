Get a solid night’s rest, LectroFan Sleep Machines now at $20 (Up to 60% off)

Today only, Woot is offering notable deals on Lectrofan sleep machines with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee. One standout is the LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine (ASM1007) for $19.99 in refurbished condition. Regularly $50 in new condition at Amazon where they are currently $38 and have never dropped below $33, today’s offer is the best price we can find and up to 60% in savings. Powered over the included USB cable or AC adapter, this handy device is designed to help you stay focused or get a better night’s sleep. It includes 10 fan sounds plus an additional 10 ambient noise variations to help drown out environmental noise. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,200 Amazon customers and a 90-day Woot warranty is included. More deals and details below.

You can save slightly more with some of the lesser-known models out there, but that’s about as low as it gets from a trusted brand. Outside of something like the free Calm app on iOS that will require your phone to be running all night, today’s Lectrofan offers are your best bet.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s sale for additional models from $30. The upcharge will net you even more environmental sounds including waterfalls and much more.

Looking to get some rest in your vehicle on the road? Be sure to check out Egoe’s new Nestbox right here.

LectroFan High Fidelity White Noise Machine:

LectroFan uses state of the art technology to generate dynamic realistic sounds to drown out unwanted, disturbing, or intrusive noises. The LectroFan has two ways to reduce unwanted noises, either fan or white noise sounds. Both have 10 unique, non-repeating sound variations, each with adjustable volume control.

