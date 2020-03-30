Flagships are pricey: Nab Samsung’s Unlocked Galaxy A50 Smartphone for $275

Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy A50 Unlocked Smartphone for $274.99 shipped. That’s $75 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With top-of-the-line Apple and Samsung smartphones fetching loads of money these days, Samsung’s Galaxy A50 is worth consideration as it packs a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, three rear-facing cameras, and a fingerprint sensor which resides in its display. The camera array is comprised of a standard, ultra-wide and telephoto lenses, providing owners with a wide variety of shooting modes. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Qi charging is becoming commonplace. That’s why I recommend using some of today’s savings on CHOETECH’s Dual Fast Wireless Charger for $25 when clipping the on-page coupon. I use this each and every day and love that I’m able to top off both my iPhone and AirPods at the same time. Five Qi coils distributed throughout allow me to plop devices down almost anywhere for a reliable charging experience.

With many flagship smartphones fetching $1,000, going this route has paved the way for you to deck out your car with Pioneer’s 7-inch Wireless Android Auto Receiver at $570. This deal is $130 off and the best offer we’ve seen in 2020.

Samsung Galaxy A50 features:

With an all day battery that lasts up to 35 hours, The Galaxy A50 keeps up with your fast pace throughout the day and into the night; When you need a boost, power back up quickly with fast charging

Featuring three specialized lenses, The Galaxy A50 is the only camera you’ll ever need; Capture more of what you see in every shot, thanks to our advanced Ultra wide 123 degrees field of vision; Shoot vibrant photos with a 25MP Main Camera or take flattering selfies with a depth lens that puts the focus squarely on you by softening the background

