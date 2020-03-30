Capture stable footage with the Zhiyun WEEBILL LAB gimbal at $249 (Reg. $369)

Today only, as part of its DealZone, B&H Photo is offering the Zhiyun WEEBILL LAB Handheld Gimbal for $249 shipped. For comparison, Zhiyun sells this model for $369 at Amazon and this is one of the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re looking to upgrade your videography kit, this is a must-have tool to keep in your bag. Just mount your camera on the gimbal and enjoy rock-steady smooth footage, ensuring that you won’t see footstep shake while recording. It’s also great for recording while you’re driving if you want to get a rolling shot of a car going down the road. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Have a lighter payload like a point-and-shoot camera? The Zhiyun Crane M2 is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. While it can’t support 10-pounds, it’s great for action cameras or point-and-shoot, which is what a majority of people generally use to film. At $199 shipped on Amazon, it’s an easy recommendation for more budget-focused setups.

However, if you have a smartphone that you want to stabilize, there’s a way to save even more. The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 is $119 shipped on Amazon. While this specific gimbal is smartphone-focused, our handheld devices are only getting better with shooting videos as the days go by, and this is a great way to seriously upgrade your mobile videography rig.

Zhiyun WEEBILL LAB Gimbal features:

The Zhiyun-Tech WEEBILL LAB introduced a new design to motorized handheld gimbal stabilizers. Zhiyun has added support for a mini tripod in the upper section of the gimbal, allowing for two-handed operation as well as easily switching to underslung mode. At the same time, Zhiyun has shortened the main handle to make the gimbal more compact and lighter. The WEEBILL LAB supports up to 6.6 lb and offers pan follow, full follow, locking, POV, vortex, and PhoneGo modes with 360° pan, tilt, and roll rotation. PhoneGo mode enables the gimbal to operate at maximum follow speed for extreme sports and similar applications. The WEEBILL runs for up to 10 hours on two supplied 18650 batteries.

