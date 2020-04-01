Amazon Music Unlimited is FREE for Prime members with this 3-month trial

- Apr. 1st 2020 3:45 pm ET

0

Amazon is now offering a FREE 3-month trial to its Music Unlimited service for Prime members. As a comparison, you’d typically only be able to score a single month trial as a new user. Today’s deal equates a $30 value as each month usually goes for $10. You can also listen online with unlimited skips, or through your Alexa speaker. Just be sure to cancel your subscription if you don’t want to continue on past the 3-month trial. We recently dove into the finer features of Amazon Music Unlimited, which details all the ways you can make the most of today’s free trial. Full terms and conditions can be found below or on this landing page.

For more deals suitable for this time of social distancing, hit up our media and freebie guides. Just this week we’ve seen a huge 4K movie sale from Apple, plus VUDU’s mix-and-match family promotion, and Sirius is rolling out free service over the next few months.

Terms and Conditions:

This 3-month free trial offer of a monthly Amazon Music Unlimited Individual Plan is a limited time offer and is available only to new subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited. After the promotional trial, your subscription will automatically continue at the monthly price of $9.99 plus applicable tax until you cancel. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Digital content and services may only be available to customers located in the U.S. and are subject to the terms and conditions of Amazon.com Services LLC. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.

