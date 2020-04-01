Amazon Music Unlimited is FREE for Prime members with this 3-month trial

Amazon is now offering a FREE 3-month trial to its Music Unlimited service for Prime members. As a comparison, you’d typically only be able to score a single month trial as a new user. Today’s deal equates a $30 value as each month usually goes for $10. You can also listen online with unlimited skips, or through your Alexa speaker. Just be sure to cancel your subscription if you don’t want to continue on past the 3-month trial. We recently dove into the finer features of Amazon Music Unlimited, which details all the ways you can make the most of today’s free trial. Full terms and conditions can be found below or on this landing page.
For more deals suitable for this time of social distancing, hit up our media and freebie guides. Just this week we’ve seen a huge 4K movie sale from Apple, plus VUDU’s mix-and-match family promotion, and Sirius is rolling out free service over the next few months.
Terms and Conditions:
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!