Howard Stern has now announced free SiriusXM for all. As part of the company’s contribution to curbing social distancing boredom and the like, the “unprecedented Stream Free access” was announced this morning from Stern’s now home-based broadcast and will include free access to Sirius’ “full lineup of Premier Streaming content.” Head below for all the details.

FREE SiriusXM for all:

After seeing several streaming services offer up freebie trials in the name of social distancing, not to mention free access to NBA League Pass and NFL Game Pass, Sirius and Howard Stern are now following suit.

SiriusXM CEO Jim Meyer had this to say about the unprecedented move:

“With so many people asked to stay at home, we are making our full streaming lineup of music, entertainment, news, and information easily accessible to everyone.” He went on to say that “in the days ahead, we hope it’s a valuable source of information or diversion, a generous mix of fresh live content, and a source of companionship that comes from the hosts on our many shows and channels.”

Over 300 channels of content:

As part of the free SiriusXM promotion, listeners will have access to more than 300 channels of “dynamic programming,” including The Howard Stern Show, and hundreds of other exclusive ad-free music and news sources.

In fact, Sirius says it is specifically adding new curated content and dusting-off some beloved older music channels for the promotion. More specifically, you’re looking at #StayHome Radio which launches on April 1 and will feature “uplifting songs from artists like Lizzo and Coldplay to P!nk and Bob Marley.”

Also launching on April 1, SiriusXM is bringing back The Billy Joel Channel, Dave Matthews Band Radio, and a new Top 1000 songs channel that covers multiple genres. All of this new content is available on the SiriusXM app, connected devices, and “most” SiriusXM radios.

SiriusXM Select and All Access subscribers will already have access to this content in their subscriptions. But everyone else can simply download the app or head over to the site and start listening/watching some free SiriusXM right now. There are no credit cards and commitments required here at all and the promo runs from now until May 15, 2020.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Anything these big content companies can do to keep us busy indoors is helpful. Considering how much content Sirius actually has — it’s much more than a collection of online radio stations — there’s a ton of value for some folks here. From a plethora of hilarious video content and endless themed music resources to live news from major outlets such as CNN, FOX News, CNBC, MSNBC and BBC World Service, there something very everyone here. The free SiriusXM app is available on a wide range of devices from iPhone and Android gear to smart TVs and Amazon products.

