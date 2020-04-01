Samson’s Meteor Mic upgrades your Zoom calls for $50 (Save 28%), more from $20

- Apr. 1st 2020 4:18 pm ET

0

Samson’s official eBay storefront is currently offering its Meteor Mic USB Studio Condenser Microphone for $49.99 shipped in Chrome. Typically selling for $70, like you’ll find at Best Buy right now, today’s offer saves you over 28%, comes within $8 of the all-time low, and is one of the best we’ve seen in over a year. Sporting a plug and play USB design, this microphone will amplify your recording capabilities be it for improving the audio from your Zoom calls, logging a podcast, or getting some vocal samples for your next track. It sports a built-in stand, 20hz–20khz frequency response range, cardioid pickup pattern, and a Zinc die-cast construction with Chrome finish. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 3,100 customers. More below.

For a more compact microphone, lifestylebyfocus (99.4% positive all-time feedback) via eBay Daily Deals offers the Samson Meteorite Mic for $19.99 shipped in white. Typically selling for $40, like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer saves you 50% and beats the all-time low there by $9. This option is notably more compact than the lead microphone, but still sports USB connectivity, a 20hz–20khz frequency response range, and a cardioid pickup pattern. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 375 customers. 

Looking for more professional-grade gear to expand your kit? Check out our round up of the best podcast gear including USB/XLR mics, audio interfaces, accessories, and more. Or if you want to improve the quality of an existing microphone, our guide shows you how to do that for free.

Samson Meteor Mic features:

Record your music right onto a computer with this Samson Meteor Mic USB microphone. The fold-back legs adjust so it’s at the right angle for sitting or standing, and it has a mic adapter for boom mounting. This Samson Meteor Mic USB microphone has 44.1/48 kHz audio resolution, and it comes with a USB cable and carry bag.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Samson

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go