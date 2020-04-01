Samson’s Meteor Mic upgrades your Zoom calls for $50 (Save 28%), more from $20

Samson’s official eBay storefront is currently offering its Meteor Mic USB Studio Condenser Microphone for $49.99 shipped in Chrome. Typically selling for $70, like you’ll find at Best Buy right now, today’s offer saves you over 28%, comes within $8 of the all-time low, and is one of the best we’ve seen in over a year. Sporting a plug and play USB design, this microphone will amplify your recording capabilities be it for improving the audio from your Zoom calls, logging a podcast, or getting some vocal samples for your next track. It sports a built-in stand, 20hz–20khz frequency response range, cardioid pickup pattern, and a Zinc die-cast construction with Chrome finish. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 3,100 customers. More below.

For a more compact microphone, lifestylebyfocus (99.4% positive all-time feedback) via eBay Daily Deals offers the Samson Meteorite Mic for $19.99 shipped in white. Typically selling for $40, like you’ll find at Amazon right now, today’s offer saves you 50% and beats the all-time low there by $9. This option is notably more compact than the lead microphone, but still sports USB connectivity, a 20hz–20khz frequency response range, and a cardioid pickup pattern. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 375 customers.

Samson Meteor Mic features:

Record your music right onto a computer with this Samson Meteor Mic USB microphone. The fold-back legs adjust so it’s at the right angle for sitting or standing, and it has a mic adapter for boom mounting. This Samson Meteor Mic USB microphone has 44.1/48 kHz audio resolution, and it comes with a USB cable and carry bag.

