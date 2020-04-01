iPad Pro deals abound: Up to $350 off previous-gen., 2020 models $50 off

Amazon is discounting even more previous-generation iPad Pro models today following the release of the latest version in March. You can save upwards of $350 off original prices, with fresh drops coming on the various models like the 12.9-inch Wi-Fi 512GB at $1,164.76, which amounts to $185 off and $35 better than our previous mention. Free shipping is available for all.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a new Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which is powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip.

You can still save $50 off Apple’s latest 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, as well, which is a match our previous mention and the best we’ve seen at Amazon and B&H.

Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Apple’s latest iPad Pro features:

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

iOS 12 with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!