Amazon just shaved 20% off this mid-century modern nightstand, now $69

- Apr. 2nd 2020 4:28 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Baxton Studio Maddy Mid-Century Modern 3-Drawer Nightstand for $68.92 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $13. I don’t know about you, but I’ve recently been drawn to the mid-century modern look. This nightstand nails the look while also delivering a bundle of storage thanks to the three built-in drawers. The two-tone look incorporates white with walnut, refreshing any room you place it in. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re going for the most minimal look you can get, a floating shelf is worth considering. This VASAGLE offering is $21 and is ready to uphold 22-pounds, providing plenty of support for your smartphone, iPad and more.

Baxton Studio Nightstand features:

  • Mid-century 3-Drawer Nightstand
  • Finishing: two-tone in white and walnut
  • Smooth drawer runner
  • Three drawers with cut-out handles reveal ample storage space
  • Engineered wood angled legs

