Today, we are seeing some notable deals on AKAI’s highly-rated iMPC Pro 2 beat making apps. Among some of the best of their kind on the platform, anyone looking to get some mobile beats going while stuck at home will want to take a look at these offers. Regularly as much as $25, both the iPhone and iPad versions of iMPC Pro 2 are now on sale for $4.99 and $11.99, respectively. While not the lowest we have tracked on either, only once or twice before today have we seen them go for any less. Combined, they carry a 4+ star rating from over 1,500 users. More details below.

The music production companies were among the first to offer up deals on mobile gear and more to promote social distancing. Both Moog and KORG were some of the first out of the gate with unprecedented freebies still live on their Minimoog Model D and iKaossillator apps.

iPad: iMPC Pro 2: $12 (Reg. $25)

iPhone: iMPC Pro 2 for iPhone: $5 (Reg. $9)

iMPC Pro 2:

iMPC Pro 2 fuses innovative song creation with the iconic MPC workflow. iMPC Pro gave us a powerful sampler and beatmaker, and now iMPC Pro 2 has evolved into a full fledged song creation tool with the addition of vocal tracks, Audio Units integration, a sleek new design and tons of new features! Within the audio tracks, you can time warp, pitch shift, and rearrange your audio clips in real time. The sophistication of real time manipulation is captured in a simple workflow and sleek interface. You can choose from multiple input sources to record, including external mic channels, hardware audio interfaces, and IAA.

