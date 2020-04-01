Razer’s Essential Mechanical Keyboard withstands 80-million keystrokes at $55

Amazon is offering the Razer BlackWidow Essential Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $54.99 shipped. That’s $45 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. For those of you on the hunt for a new keyboard that’s built to last, BlackWidow Essential is worthy of your consideration. Each key is built to withstand 80-million keystrokes, each of which will yield a “Tactile and Clicky” feel thanks to Razer’s Green Mechanical Switches. The entire keyboard is fully-programmable, letting you to take charge of functionality with these rebinding capabilities. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If full-on RGB matters more to you than having a mechanical keyboard, Razer has you covered with its Cynosa Chroma for $44. There’s support for up 16.8-million colors across each of its individually backlit keys and you’ll be able to sync with popular games, Philips Hue, and 30+ other ecosystems. Learn more in our Chroma Cave video series.

Oh, and don’t forget that Razer’s Mamba Elite Gaming Mouse is still on sale for $50. We spotted this discount yesterday, providing you with 44% in savings compared to typical pricing.

Razer BlackWidow Essential Keyboard features:

Razer Mechanical switches- provide optimized actuation and reset points so commands are executed with blazing fast responsiveness

Engineered for durability- The switches are manufactured in-house to ensure strict requirements are met for each switch produced, resulting in a life span of up to 80 million keystrokes

Fully programmable keys- every single key of the Razer Black Widow essential is customizable, so you can rebind it to another key or function, or record multiple keystrokes into a macro

