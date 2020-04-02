Keep your grill clean during BBQ season with this budget-focused $12 scraper

The Sage Owl (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Stainless Steel BBQ Grill Scraper for $12.20 Prime shipped. Normally around $17, this is the lowest price that we’ve tracked in well over a year and is the best available. If you’re spending any time outside grilling right now, this is a must-have accessory. You’ll be able to clean up your grill after making steaks, burgers, or anything with ease. There are multiple sizes of rungs here that will fit over any grill grates, from square to round, v-shaped, and more. Plus, it’s extremely small, making it super simple to store in your grilling drawer. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For something not quite as compact, but that’ll still help you clean the grill, we’ve got you covered. The Cave Tools Grill Scraper is a great alternative at $10 Prime shipped. The main difference between this one and today’s lead deal is size, with the mention above being ideal for smaller situations.

While on the cooking deal train, be sure to check out this rare deal on the Instant Pot Duo. It’s available for $60 right now, though it regularly fetches $125 or so. This deal saves you over 50% and gives you an exclusive black color at the same time.

Sage Owl Grill Scraper features:

While BBQ brushes can LOSE THEIR BRISTLES (which can land you in the ER), our bristle-free grill gadget ELIMINATES THIS SAFETY HAZARD for your complete peace of mind.

13 grooves clean the WIDEST VARIETY OF BARBECUE GRILLS: charcoal, gas, electric, panini, flat top, Weber, Lodge cast iron grill pan, dutch oven, indoor oven racks, wood pellet, park and campground.

Made of STAINLESS STEEL, which makes these rugged Bar B Que grill tools outlast brass, aluminum and wooden scrapers. Even the RUSTIEST, CRUSTIEST grill is no match for these barbeque grate cleaners.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!