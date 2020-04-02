Save $100 on WD’s 12TB Easystore USB 3.0 Hard Drive, now down to $180

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Western Digital 12TB Easystore USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $179.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Usually selling for $280, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. For comparison, that’s on par with what most 10TB desktop drives sell for at Amazon right now. Bringing 12TB of storage to your workstation, grabbing this desktop hard drive is a great way to ensure your machine stays backed up for years to come or expanding your media server. WD’s Easystore pack White label NAS-grade drives (or rebranded Red series), meaning you’ll arm your system with reliable storage. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 410 customers. More below.

If you don’t need 12TB but don’t want to miss out on the Western Digital drive quality, the 8TB Elements Hard Drive will only set you back $145 at Amazon. Or you can pick up the 6TB version for $120. Either of the options are sure to provide a similar USB 3.0 experience to the lead deal, just with less storage in tow.

While World Backup Day was earlier in the week, there’s never a bad time to consider setting up NAS to secure your data. Dive into our in-depth guide on getting started with everyday backups for details on best practices and more.

WD 12TB USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive features:

Back up files and expand your computer’s storage with this 12TB Western Digital easystore desktop drive. The USB 3.0 technology quickly reads and writes data, and compatibility with USB 2.0 ports lets you connect to older devices. This Western Digital easystore desktop drive includes preloaded software, so you can easily schedule automatic backups on Windows PCs.

