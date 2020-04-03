At $74, this Fossil Sport Smartwatch has hit its second-best Amazon price

Amazon is offering the Fossil Sport Smartwatch in Smoke/Blue for $74.25 shipped. That’s $25+ off the typical rate there and is an Amazon offer we’ve seen beaten just once before. This Fossil offering leverages Google Wear OS, paving the way for both iOS and Android compatibly. Since it runs one of the most popular smartwatch operating systems, you’ll stand to benefit from third-party apps, custom watch faces, and more. Wearers will garner support for Google Pay, heart rate and activity tracking, and untethered GPS. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

If you’re like me, you struggle to finding the perfect fit when adjusting strapping on a watch. Thankfully this isn’t too hard to solve when using some of today’s savings on this milanese loop band for $12. It uses magnets instead of a series of pre-determined holes, allowing you to find a fit that’s not too snug or loose.

Oh, and if you haven’t already purchased the smartwatch above, be sure to check out the deal we found on Withings’ HealthKit-ready Steel HR Smartwatch. It’s currently available for $153, which equates to 15% off what you’d typically pay.

Fossil Sport Smartwatch features:

Receive smartphone notifications and app Alerts, manage your calendar, control your music, Download third party apps (your favorite ride-sharing or music apps), and customize your watch face; touchscreen functionality, built-in fitness Tracker, Microphone, music storage and controls, custom goal and Alarm settings, calendar Alerts, Multiple Time Zones, weather, LED Flashlight, wireless syncin

