Untether PS4 or Xbox gaming from the TV with GAEMS VANGUARD: $240 (Save 20%)

Amazon is offering the GAEMS VANGUARD Personal Gaming Environment for $239.99 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and is the second-best Amazon offer we have tracked. With everyone at home right now, it wouldn’t surprise me if you’ve had to fight for TV time. Thankfully this gaming suitcase wields a built-in display, allowing you to play Xbox or PlayStation consoles wherever you can find an outlet. Not only will this help out now, it’s bound to also come in handy the next time you’re waiting to catch a flight. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Let’s be honest, this device is going to need to be cleaned every so often. Make this process quick when nabbing Endust’s Electronic Wipes for $6. Keeping them around makes it a cinch to clean everything from smartphones to keyboards, and more.

Need some new games to play? We’ve got you covered with our roundup of Today’s Best Game Deals. Examples of what you’ll find include The Division 2 for $3, Resident Evil 3 Remake at $50, and more.

Oh, and if you’d rather snag a selection of games to pick from, you can currently score 6-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $40.

GAEMS VANGUARD Personal Gaming Environment features:

Shoulder strap, remote, and sticker kit included, Resolution 1366 x 768, display colors (8 bit) 16.7M, Audio integrated stereo speakers

Removable center badge on the case exterior for future customization

Comes in a pretty Little package: pge Sling, pge remote, accessory storage bags, custom Fit EVA foam base (Xbox One upgrade kit included), HDMI cable, power supply

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!