PDP’s Pull-N-Go Switch Case hits Amazon low at $32 (Reg. $40), more from $6

Amazon is currently offering PDP Pull-N-Go Nintendo Switch Case for $31.99 shipped. Down from $40, today’s offer saves you 20%, marks the first price cut we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. This 2-in-1 Switch case can do everything from just protecting your hybrid console, to stowing all of your gear away. A removable slim travel case pairs with a larger tote for all of your travel gaming needs. Alongside the Switch itself, there’s room for its dock, Pro controllers, AC adapter, cables, game cartridges, and more. It sports a semi-hard shell construction with a gray fabric design complemented by leather accenting. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more deals from $6.

Other Switch accessories include:

PDP Pull-N-Go Switch Case features:

The new pull-n-go case for Nintendo Switch is 2-in-1 for more fun! Pack your entire system inside or pull off the attached Slim travel Case for on-the-go gaming sessions. With the compact design, this carrying case is the ultimate travel companion for any Switch gamer. The pull-n-go case fits your console, dock, Pro controllers, AC adapter, HDMI cords, extra Joy-Con, game cards, and other small accessories. The semi-hard, shell construction makes it durable and lightweight, even with all your gaming Gear inside!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!