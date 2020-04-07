Arlo Baby Monitor offers HomeKit control, sensors, more: $100 ($30 off)

- Apr. 7th 2020 7:27 am ET

Amazon offers the Arlo Baby HomeKit-enabled Camera and Monitor for $99.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for upwards of $130 or more with today’s deal matching our previous mention as well as the Amazon all-time low. It originally sold for $200. This baby monitor delivers HomeKit compatibility, full 1080p feeds, two-way wireless communication and more. There’s also the ability to play kid-friendly nursery rhymes as well directly through the receiver. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Learn more in our previous coverage.

Want to save further without sacrificing many features? Consider going with Wyze Cam for around $25. This is an affordable way to still enjoy 1080p feeds, cloud DVR features and more. It also has stellar ratings over at Amazon.

Arlo Baby Monitor features:

  • 1080p HD Video Quality – View live or recorded videos in excellent detail and rich color, from anywhere in the world
  • 2-Way Wireless Talk – Comfort and talk to your baby from anywhere, whether you’re at the office or in the living room160 Advanced Night Vision – Near-invisible infrared LEDs let you see your baby clearly even in total darkness
  • Smart Nursery Features – Multi-colored night light, lullaby player, temperature, humidity & VOC air sensors. Monitor and control all features anytime from your smartphone
  • Works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, IFTTT – View your live video with a simple voice command and easily integrate Arlo Baby into your smart home

