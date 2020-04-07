Command your smart home from JBL’s Link View Assistant Display: $100 ($50 off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the JBL Link View Assistant Smart Display for $99.99 shipped. You’ll also find that price available direct from Best Buy. Having originally retailed for $300, a price you’ll still find at JBL, we’ve more recently been seeing it go for $150. Today’s offer saves you 33%, comes within $5 of the lowest we’ve seen prior, and marks the second-best to date. Centered around Google Assistant, this 8-inch smart display can be leveraged for controlling your smart home, getting answers from the virtual helper, and more. An IPX4 water-resistant design means that it’s even well-suited for dishing out recipes on your kitchen countertop. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 250 customers, which largely agrees with our hands-on review. More deals down below.

A great way to leverage some of your savings would be expanding your smart home kit with this 2-pack of TP-Link plugs for $25 at Amazon. Armed with Assistant support, you’ll be able to command these with Google’s voice assistant, as well as from the Link View’s display. Over 4,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Prefer to chat with Alexa but don’t want to give up the display? That’s where the Echo Show lineup comes in, and luckily we’re tracking some discounts on Amazon’s smart displays. Alongside smart speaker deals from $20, right now you can score savings on Echo Show 8 as well as the smaller Show 5. Get all of the details right here.

JBL Link View Assistant Smart Display features:

See what Google Assistant is telling you with this JBL Link View smart display. Its 8-inch color touch-screen display lets you watch videos and read information you requested from Google, and it has a 5-megapixel camera with a PrivacySwitch feature for making video calls. Enjoy online entertainment via the Chromecast built-in to this JBL Link View smart display.

