DEWALT’s 40-piece FlexTorq Bit Set is on sale from $15 at Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is offering the 40-piece DEWALT FlexTorq Impact-ready Screwdriver Bit Set for $19.99 with free curbside pickup. However, Ace Rewards members will score it for $14.99 with the same free pickup. Normally going for $25 at Amazon, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. These bits are perfect for completing your DIY setup if you’re focusing more on at-home projects during social distancing. I’ve used DEWALT’s FlexTorq before and love how well they work with impact drivers. This kit includes just about everything you need to get cracking on finishing that honey-do list. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands at Amazon.

However, those who don’t require an impact-ready bit set can save some cash. DEWALT has a 45-piece kit for under $13 Prime shipped. Just know these aren’t going to be nearly as tough as the bits located above.

Are you in need of new tools? Well, Makita has a 3-piece combo kit on sale for $299 right now. That saves you $49 from the regular price, and you can learn more about this deal in our coverage here.

DEWALT FlexTorq Bit Set features:

Minimizes Drops

Reduces Wobbles & Breakage

FlexTorq allows bits to flex up to 15 degrees

10x Magnetic Screw Lock system

