Bring home Canon’s color laser AirPrint-enabled printer for $250 (Reg. $350)

Best Buy’s eBay storefront is offering the Canon imageCLASS Wireless Color All-in-One AirPrint-enabled Laser Printer for $249.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally $350, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked outside of a drop to $170 at Black Friday. If you’re wanting to add a high-end printer to your home office, this is a great option. It has AirPrint, allowing you to easily connect it to any Apple device thanks to having the drivers built-in. Plus, it prints in color, which is a fantastic feature for laser printers. You’ll also be able to scan, copy, and more thanks to its all-in-one design. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Those on a tighter budget will want to check out the Brother HL-L2390DW Wireless AirPrint All-in-One Laser Printer for $99.99 shipped at Best Buy. Normally $150, it goes for $120 on sale at Office Depot right now and this is the best available. While you’ll lose out on the color feature of today’s lead deal, Brother is my favorite brand personally for printers. I’ve used a similar model to this for many years and love it. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

HP’s monochrome laser printer is a great option at $79 shipped on Amazon. It’s still AirPrint-compatible and will be a great printer for daily use as long as you don’t need color.

Canon imageCLASS AirPrint Wireless Color AiO Laser features:

Produce detailed prints with this Canon Color imageCLASS wireless laser printer. Engineered for high-speed processing, this device can reach output rates of up to 22ppm. Use the color touch LCD to manage settings and tasks efficiently. Up to 250 sheets of paper can be loaded into this Canon Color imageCLASS wireless laser printer at a time.

