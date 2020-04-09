Roborock’s new S5 Max vacuum & mop w/ laser mapping, user customizations, more $549 (Reg $599)

Roborock makes some of the best robotic vacuums on the market and it’s now ready to introduce its Alexa and Google Home-compatible S5 Max to US customers. Designed to provide seamless automation to your cleaning routine, there’s nothing quite like coming home to perfectly vacuumed and sparkling mopped floors, without having to lift a finger. This time around, the company is implementing easy-to-use high-tech functionality that provides customers with precision laser mapping, a versatile water tank, and a range of user customization options. It’s basically your typical robot vacuum/mop, but without all the annoying hassles and in a much more intelligent package at a great price. Head below for more details.

Get the Roborock S5 Max for a special $549 promo price (Reg $599) this month only.

Vacuuming & Mopping Made Easier

The S5 Max takes it up a notch (or two) due to several key features. First up, you’re looking at a water tank large enough to mop an entire 2,100-sq. ft. home in one shot (or a 700-sq. ft. space three times), as well as a spring-loaded cleaning mechanism that applies the same constant pressure on the surface, no matter if the water tank is full or less full.

Not only do users have the choice of the amount of water used for any given job — a feature rarely found on other models — but the “total water shut-off” means there’s no dripping/leaks when your robot is docked, ensuring it’s ready to go for next time around. With suction powerful enough to lift even AA batteries, the S5 Max will leave you with clean, just-mopped floors on a daily basis, without you needing to do much.

Laser Navigation and User Customizations

But the Roborock S5 Max’s vacuuming and mopping capabilities are even more powerful when you factor in the laser navigation system and selective room cleaning.

The “no-mop zones” feature ensures the robot won’t soak your carpets while you’re at work. But the built-in 300RPM laser system scans your rooms to create maps of your home which subsequently allow you to designate custom cleaning zones, cleaning schedules, and even the amount of water flow/suction to be applied in each. That, on top of the automatic intuitive recharge feature makes this among the most powerful and customizable robot vacuum/mops on the market today.

Other notable additions here include the aforementioned Alexa and Google Home compatibility so you can bark orders at your robot to clean the house on-demand. The quick release main brush, mop mount, water tank, and dustbin make for easy cleaning and maintenance as well. Both the air filter and mop pad are washable, which will clearly extend the lifespan of both and you will reduce cost associated with replacing the parts too!

