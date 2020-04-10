Dyson’s originally $500 Ball Animal Upright Vac is down to $250 for today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum (216041) for $249.99 shipped. Originally $500, and still fetching as much from Best Buy normally, this model has never gone for less than $300 at Amazon and is currently sitting at $361 at Walmart. Ideal for both carpets and hard floors, this bagless animal vac’s “Radial Root Cyclone” tech will automatically adjust to various floor types as you’re cleaning. Along with a washable HEPA filtration system, it also ships with some attachments like the tangle-free turbine tool for hair, and the multi-angle tool as well as stair and combination fixtures. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Best Buy customers. More details below.

If the Dyson namesake doesn’t do anything for you, there are certainly much more affordable options out there. While you might want to just let this $180 robot vac do the work for you, the Tineco A10 Hero cordless stick vac will provide a more familiar setup at $150. But if it’s just simple clean-ups around the house, just grab a highly-rated $30 Bissell featherweight stick vac and call it a day.

However, we also recently spotted a great deal on the eufy RoboVac 25C robotic vacuum at $149 (save 25%). While it won’t give you manual control like the Dyson, nor does it comes with all the attachments, you can use Alexa and just tell it to clean the house for you.

Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum:

Dyson Ball Animal Bagless Upright Vacuum: Tackle messes on your carpet and hard flooring with this versatile upright vacuum. The powerful motor and Radial Root Cyclone technology thoroughly clean dirt, dust and debris. Plus, the cleaner head automatically adjusts to suit your flooring. Tangle-free turbine, multi-angle, stair and combination tools are included, so you can reach every nook and cranny of your home.

