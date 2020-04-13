Ride on Segway’s Ninebot S Scooter + GoKart from $950 at a new all-time low

Target is offering the Segway Ninebot S Self-Balancing Scooter plus GoKart Kit for $999.99 shipped. However, if you’re a RedCard member, the price drops even further, falling to $949.99 shipped. Redeeming the discounted price is simple, just add the GoKart Kit and the white or black Scooter to your cart and the price will drop automatically. Normally, you’d pay around $1,290 for buying the GoKart Kit and Scooter separately. The $1,000 price is a match for our last mention, though RedCard holders will score a new all-time low. While social distancing, you can still head outside and enjoy the great outdoors. These two ride-ons make that much more fun, allowing you to zip around your neighborhood or yard while enjoying some nice, fresh air. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Cruise around on the Swagskate NG2 Electric Longboard for an entirely different experience. You’ll still feel the wind in your hair, have the sun beating down on you, and avoid having to use tons of effort to ride here. At $399, the Swagskate NG2 would be a great alternative to today’s lead deal. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

On a tighter budget? The Swagtron Commuter Kick Scooter is a fantastic choice. Coming in at $80 on Amazon, you’ll have to do a bit more work to use this one. But, it’ll still get you outside, and at over 90% below what today’s lead deal would cost you.

Ninebot S features:

Sturdy & Powerful : Ninebot S is compact, weighting just 28 lbs with a max load of 220 lbs. Thanks to the dual 400W motors, it can easily reach a max speed of 10 mph. A single fully charged battery can run up to 13. 7 miles, climbing a max slope of 15°

Road Adaptive Design : 10. 5″ pneumatic tires provide a comfortable and smoother ride on bumpy roads. Knee control bar allows for precise steering and easy lifting. Applicable Age 16 – 50 years. Applicable Height – 3. 11 – 6. 6 Inch

Intelligent App Management : Download the Segway app for anti-theft function, speed limit and adjustment, vehicle self-diagnose, firmware upgrade, Ambient Light, vehicle remote control and more.

