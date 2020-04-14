Save 50%+ on Nintendo Labo kits at all-time lows of $20: VR, Vehicle, more

Amazon is currently offering the Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Starter Set for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also at Best Buy for the same price. Typically selling for $40, today’s offer saves you 50%, marks one of the first price cuts to date, and a new all-time low. Having hit store shelves 1-year ago, Nintendo’s latest addition to its lineup of buildable cardboard Switch accessories allows you to dive into VR by assembling a headset and blaster. Alongside being able to complete a series of mini games, you can design your own immersive experiences and even play games like Breath of the Wild and Mario Odyssey in virtual reality. Over 385 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating, and we said it was “a dang good entry-level VR platform worth the cardboard it’s assembled out of” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Alongside just offering the VR kit, Best Buy is also discounting a selection of Nintendo’s other Labo sets. Across the board, you’ll pay $20 for each of the additional cardboard creations on sale. We’re seeing deals on the full lineup of kits released so far, of which you can check out our hands-on review for a closer look.

If you’re still trying to get your hands on a Switch Lite, right now Best Buy is your greatest chance to see what Nintendo’s latest console has to offer. Our guide details the best way for you to score one without even having to leave the couch.

Nintendo Labo VR Starter Kit features:

Introducing your gateway into one of the most immersive, robust Nintendo Labo kits to date, this one combines DIY fun, pass-and-play multiplayer, and family-friendly play for a unique first VR experience kids and families can build themselves. Just add your Nintendo Switch console and its Joy-Con controllers to feel your creations come to life as you and your family blast through an alien invasion and more.

