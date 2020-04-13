It may only be April, but the folks at Hallmark are already looking towards the holiday season for its latest collection, of which you’ll find a batch of Nintendo and gaming-themed ornaments. From the classic NES and 8-bit Mario to festive decorations from Minecraft and even Fortnite, you’ll want to head below for a closer look.

Hallmark unveils new Nintendo ornaments

Christmas and the winter season may be the last thing on everyone’s minds right now, but Hallmark is hoping a little holiday festivity will do some good. Throw in some gaming charm, and the company’s latest collection of ornaments is about as noteworthy as you can find from decorations. And to make its latest collection happen, Hallmark is turning to some of the most notable icons in the gaming world.

Packing just the right amount of nostalgic flair, Hallmark is partnering with Nintendo for a batch of ornaments starring Mario and Luigi, amongst other characters. There’s 8-bit versions of the famous plumbing duo, alongside a Mario Kart-themed Yoshi and more.

The collaboration with Nintendo culminates in a tree-friendly version of the NES, which comes complete with some authentic details like a Super Mario Bros. cartridge. Hallmark takes it one step further by incorporating lights and sound into the mix, creating what is probably the coolest ornament I’ve seen. So for Nintendo fans looking to bring back some of the joy of unwrapping the console from under their trees back in the day, this looks to be a great option.

On top of the collection of Nintendo ornaments, Hallmark is also giving some love to two of the most popular titles out there right now, Minecraft and Fortnite. Given that the two games were touted widely considered to be some of the best releases of the last decade or so, it’s pretty fitting to see the series amongst the ranks of Mario and other Nintendo classics.

To start, Fortnite fans will be able to score the iconic Battle Bus for their trees. Then on the Minecraft side of things, there’s the Nether Ornament, which brings one of the more well-known enemies and locations from the game to your roster of festive decor. While it’s no Minecraft Steve, it’ll certainly catch the eyes of the game’s fans.

Pricing and availability

Hallmark will be releasing its batch of Nintendo holiday ornaments in September, so fans will have plenty of time to pick some up in hopes of adorning their trees with gaming charm. Prices start at under $9, and climb up to $20 for the most expensive release. For the Fortnite and Minecraft ornaments, on the other hand, you’ll pay $25 and $19 respectively for the Battle Bus and Nether decorations.

While listings are now live direct from Hallmark, it looks like gamers will have to wait until both collections officially launch later in the year to actually lock-in their orders.

