RDS Switch Mario Odyssey Case down at $13.50 (Amazon low) + much more from $5

Amazon is offering the RDS Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Carrying Case for $13.37 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 or so, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Best Buy is charging $20, for comparison. This officially licensed case features a hard-shell covered in a combination of ballistic nylon or PU leather with an “easy glide” zipper. Along with protection specifically for the Joy-Con analog sticks, this case keeps your Switch safe with a padded cover for the screen and more. A small zippered pocket for accessories comes with a pair of game card cases (four games) and micro SD holders (two micro SD cards total). Rated 4+ stars from over 940 Amazon customers. More discounted Switch cases and controllers below.

Today’s Best Switch Accessory Deals:

While we are talking Switch add-ons, all of the Nintendo Labo kits are at rock-bottom pricing today. That includes the VR kit as well as others down at $20 a pop. We also have plenty of notable digital Switch game deals right here as well as even more accessories from $5. You’ll also want to check out the new Hallmark x Nintendo ornaments while you’re at it.

RDS Super Mario Odyssey Carrying Case Features:

RDS Industries, Inc. is the #1 Nintendo Licensed Switch case manufacturer nationwide.

Exterior: Durable hard-shell case made with Ballistic Nylon or PU Leather, comfort grip handle and custom Easy glide zipper.

Specifically Designed to protect the Joy-Con analog sticks, padded screen protection panel, quick access zippered pocket for accessories and features a recessed compartment for game cases.

