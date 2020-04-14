Apple’s new movie sale includes James Bond collections, $5 4K titles, more from $1

- Apr. 14th 2020 8:45 am ET

0

Apple has a fresh batch of movie deals today highlighted by various James Bond collections on sale for $30, offering price drops across the iconic series from the beginning to present day. You’ll also find a selection of $5 price drops, as well, alongside this week’s $1 HD rental. Hit the jump for all of our top picks and don’t miss yesterday’s TV show sale with complete series deals on The Office, Friends, and more.

James Bond deals

Headlining this week’s batch of deals are James Bond collections, which are separated by lead actor at $29.99 each. You’d typically pay $50 for these bundles. Each one will include a selection of films from each iconic actor. Here’s the full breakdown:

Other notable deals this week include

$5 titles

This week’s $1 HD rental is The Peanut Butter Falconwhich is down from the usual $5 or more price tag. With a 97% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating, this is a great time to check out this well-received movie.

