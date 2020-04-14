Turn your iPad into a second screen for your MacBook with Mountie Plus for $32

When you’re working on a laptop, trying to Zoom and work on the same cramped screen can be almost impossible. With the Mountie Plus grip, you can set up your tablet as a much-needed second screen. You can grab this useful accessory now for just $31.99 (Orig. $34.95) at 9to5Toys Specials.

From Duet to Air Display, there are loads of great apps that allow you to sync your laptop with your tablet. However, finding some way of setting up your second device can be a challenge.

With strong clips and soft rubber grips, Mountie Plus offers a neat solution. This mount holds your tablet just 4mm (0.16 inches) away from the side of your laptop for excellent balance and easy multitasking.

Rated at 5 stars on Product Hunt, this accessory works with all iPads and recent tablets from other brands, along with MacBooks and other laptops. In fact, it can handle any device between 5mm and 9mm thick.

The slip-on design allows you to set up your workstation in seconds, and a special passthrough allows you to charge your tablet without getting tangled. In the words of AppleWorld.Today, “there really isn’t a better mounting solution.”

Normally $34.95, Mountie Plus is now $31.99.

