Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 8-Outlet USB-C Power Strip $20 (40% off), more

MNYO (An Aukey-affiliated seller with 98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 8-Outlet 18W USB-C Power Strip for $19.92 Prime shipped when code 5X5LW3WJ has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $33, it just dropped to $24, and is now down an extra $4. Saving you 40% overall, today’s offer is a new all-time low. Equipped with 8-outlets, this power strip is a capable option for decking out your nightstand or desk. Alongside just being able to power your computer and other gear, it has dual 2.4A USB-A ports for charging accessories and the like. Plus, the inclusion of an 18W USB-C PD output allows you to take advantage of the latest charging standard. Rated 4.9/5 stars.
One for All: 1 USB-C port with 18W Power Delivery, 2 USB-A ports, and 8 AC outlets power up to 11 electrical and electronic devices simultaneously from a single wall outlet. Fast charge your AirPods Pro, iPhone 11 or other compatible USB-C phones with USB Power Delivery. Either USB-A port delivers 12W (5V 2.4A) of charging power, or the 2 USB-A ports together deliver 17W (5V 3.4A)
Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. Extra space between each AC outlet accommodates larger plugs and power adapters
