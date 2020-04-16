Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 8-Outlet USB-C Power Strip $20 (40% off), more

- Apr. 16th 2020 10:32 am ET

0

MNYO (An Aukey-affiliated seller with 98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 8-Outlet 18W USB-C Power Strip for $19.92 Prime shipped when code 5X5LW3WJ has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $33, it just dropped to $24, and is now down an extra $4. Saving you 40% overall, today’s offer is a new all-time low. Equipped with 8-outlets, this power strip is a capable option for decking out your nightstand or desk. Alongside just being able to power your computer and other gear, it has dual 2.4A USB-A ports for charging accessories and the like. Plus, the inclusion of an 18W USB-C PD output allows you to take advantage of the latest charging standard. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

