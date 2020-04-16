Caudabe has now launched its spring clearance sale featuring loads notable minimal iPhone case deals. You’re looking at up to 60% off from now through April 19 with no codes needed for all models from iPhone 8 through iPhone 11 Pro Max. This is a clearance sale so you won’t find any new iPhone SE cases — Moment has plenty of those on sale right now — but you will see loads of discounted options for your existing handset. Head below for all the details.

Caudabe minimal iPhone case deals:

As we mentioned the last time around, Caudabe’s cases are available on its Amazon storefront, but the selection is quite thin with just about all of today’s minimal iPhone case deals sitting at even better prices. While you’ll find all of the company’s see-through Lucid cases in today’s sale like last time around, Caudabe’s four other models are joining the party today. Shipping will run you $3.99 or so.

Regularly ranging from $21 up to $30, one standout from the bunch is the Caudabe Veil case. Available in Frost, Stealth Black, or Forest Green, this model is now starting from $13.99 for the iPhone 8 version or $21.99 for the iPhone 11 Pro Max and has been a popular choice among 9to5 readers for at least a few years now. Described as the “gold standard in minimalist iPhone cases,” it is the “thinnest iPhone case you’ve ever seen” with a subtle matte texture for a little bit of extra grip, plus some light coverage against bumps and bruises.

But be sure to hit this landing page where you’ll find all of today’s minimal iPhone case deals including convenient links for each of the five models and the iPhones they wrap around.

You’ll also want to swing by our Smartphone Accessories roundup for more iPhone add-on deals. But if it’s the brand new iPhone SE you’re interested in, here are the most affordable ways to lock one in right now. As we mentioned above, Moment is already taking 20% off its new SE cases (along with some great iPhoneography gear too.) Stay locked to our Apple Guide for more.

More on the Caudabe Veil case:

The gold standard in minimalist iPhone cases. At a mere 0.35mm, it’s the thinnest iPhone case you’ve ever seen. As featured in the Wall Street Journal, 9to5Mac, MacWorld, BGR.com, and Wirecutter. An impossibly thin 0.35mm, the Veil is the thinnest iPhone case you’ve ever seen. Wrapping precisely around all sides of the iPhone (sans screen), it virtually disappears in your hand, but yet still protects your iPhone from scratches and bumps. A full coverage, ultra thin iPhone case for the true minimalist.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!