Smartphone Accessories: iPhone SE Clear Case $3.50 (50% off), more

- Apr. 20th 2020 10:30 am ET

0

Mkeke (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its iPhone SE/7/8 Clear Case for $3.49 Prime shipped when code SSUH9FBU has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $7, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount and marks one of the best we’ve seen to date. If you have Apple’s latest handset on order, then picking up this budget-friendly case is a perfect way to keep it protected. Comprised of a soft silicone TPU material, this case is said to defend against drops and has a raised lip around the front for keeping your iPhone’s screen safe when resting on tables. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,800 customers.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

  • Apple’s 2nd-Gen. AirPods drop even further, now $122 shipped (Reg. $159)
  • Amazon discounts nearly every official iPhone 11/Pro/Max case from $10
  • RAVPower 30W USB-C PD Charger: $16 (Reg. $25) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-page coupon+ MHVKD25I
  • RAVPower 60W 5-Port USB Charging Station: $19 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code 5WHATA2V

Compatible with New iPhone SE (released in 2020) ，iPhone 8 and iPhone7 (Note: This case is NOT for the iphone7 Plus & iphone8 Plus!). Hybrid structure of tough hard PC and soft TPU equipped with Shock Absorption Technology provide better protective and scratch resistance, help protect against drops and shock. Slim and lightweight,enjoying the original color and design of the iPhone 7/8 while providing extra protection.

Precise design, perfect support for all buttons, camera, speakers, and ports. One year for a refund or replacement if any quality issue

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
MKEKE

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go