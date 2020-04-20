Smartphone Accessories: iPhone SE Clear Case $3.50 (50% off), more

Mkeke (98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its iPhone SE/7/8 Clear Case for $3.49 Prime shipped when code SSUH9FBU has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $7, today’s offer is good for a 50% discount and marks one of the best we’ve seen to date. If you have Apple’s latest handset on order, then picking up this budget-friendly case is a perfect way to keep it protected. Comprised of a soft silicone TPU material, this case is said to defend against drops and has a raised lip around the front for keeping your iPhone’s screen safe when resting on tables. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 1,800 customers.
Compatible with New iPhone SE (released in 2020) ，iPhone 8 and iPhone7 (Note: This case is NOT for the iphone7 Plus & iphone8 Plus!). Hybrid structure of tough hard PC and soft TPU equipped with Shock Absorption Technology provide better protective and scratch resistance, help protect against drops and shock. Slim and lightweight,enjoying the original color and design of the iPhone 7/8 while providing extra protection.
Precise design, perfect support for all buttons, camera, speakers, and ports. One year for a refund or replacement if any quality issue
