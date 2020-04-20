Shortly after Casio debuted a Honda Racing Watch, a new TAG Heuer Formula 1 chronograph has landed. With this model, the brand has opted for a brushed green dial, black flange and green aluminum fixed tachymeter bezel. The band is black, but green stitching is used throughout. Folks on the hunt for smartwatch capabilities will be disappointed, but should not forget that TAG Heuer scratched that itch with an Apple Health-ready model last month. Continue reading to learn more about the latest TAG Heuer Formula 1 watch.

New TAG Heuer Formula 1 watch lands with a rich green colorway

The latest watch from TAG Heuer sports a case size similar to Apple Watch, clocking in at 44mm. The dial features a rich and vibrant green color that leads to a bold design that’s sure to catch some attention. Inside resides a fully-automatic Calibre 16 movement.

The face itself features a date window and three sub-dials. While green coloring takes charge, black and red accents can be found throughout. This is one way that TAG Heuer manages to subtly deliver a racing-inspired design. TAG Heuer attributes its green colorway decision to its usage in racing since “the early 20th century, when cars were identified by their country color.”

When it comes to durability, the dial is housed in stainless steel and sapphire glass. It is ready to resist water, even in depths of up to 200-meters. Both the hands and indices sport Super-LumiNova tech to ensure time can easily be read whether it is day or night.

Pricing and availability

If you’ve shopped TAG Heuer before, you know the brand has a tendency to go high-end. This is still the case with the latest TAG Heuer Formula 1 watch thanks to its $2,800 price point. While it has already shown up on the company’s website, it is currently out of stock. Interested parties should bookmark the landing page and it can’t hurt to keep an eye out on Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take

At $2,800, the new TAG Heuer Formula 1 Calibre 16 Green Dial watch is far from a bargain. That being said, not much from the brand is, as it is a luxury brand with a fashion-sense and build quality that’s hard to find in run-of-the-mill watches. Out of all the other Tag Heuer Formula 1 watches I’ve seen, this one speaks to me the most. I’m a huge fan of the color and find the implementation of black and red throughout to be well-balanced.

