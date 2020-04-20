TaoTronics’ highly-rated cool mist humidifier drops to $24 (Reg. $40)

- Apr. 20th 2020 7:18 pm ET

0

TaoTronics Humidifier (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Cool Mist Humidifier for $23.99 Prime shipped with the code CE6ZGBHW at checkout. Normally $40, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Having a humidifier in your home isn’t quite as important during the summer as it is the winter, but that means now’s a great time to prep with off-season discounts. This humidifier can run for up to 20-hours on a single fill and keeps your house moist when the heat has to be on for longer amounts of time. Plus, it’s got an easy-fill spout that helps to keep messes at bay. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Prefer essential oil diffusers to humidifiers? Well, this one on Amazon is just $16 Prime shipped. It has an extremely stellar rating of 4.4/5 stars from over 43,000 shoppers. However, it’ll only function for up to six hours at a shot, meaning you’ll have to refill it more often.

Keep your humidifier clean by spending less than $5 on this tank cleaner. It’s easy to use and comes with instructions so you can be up and going in a flash.

TaoTronics Cool Mist Humidifier features:

  • Space Saving Design: With vertical oval shape, the cool mist humidifier is specially designed for bedroom nightstand and office desk, fitting narrow space for better air wherever you are.
  • Quiet Humidifier: Intelligent air inlet design, FCC certificated and BPA FREE ensures you a quiet use, perfect for baby room nursery.
  • Dial Knob Control: Easily select the mist output for full control of the air you breathe.

