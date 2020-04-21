This $30 jump starter keeps you from getting stranded (All-time low)

- Apr. 21st 2020 4:45 pm ET

0

GOOLOO (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 500A Car Jump Starter (GP80) for $29.99 shipped when coupon code FFSDWQ4Y has been applied during checkout. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Chances are high that if you’ve been caught with a dead battery before, you never want to go through that experience again. This affordable jump starter serves as a backup plan with enough power to revive up to a 4.5-liter engine. Dual 2.4A USB outputs allow it to also serve as an additional battery for your smartphone or tablet. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Why not use some of today’s savings to clean up your vehicle’s interior? These Armor All Protectant Wipes are only $4 and feature a formula that “enhances your vehicle’s deep, rich look and adds beautiful shine.”

Another way to enrich your driving experience would be with the this wireless backup camera kit that we found for $92.50. It regularly fetches $140, delivering a respectable $47.50 in savings.

GOOLOO 500A Car Jump Starter features:

  • AFFORDABLE and POWERFUL: The GOOLOO jumper pack kit GP80 can restart your vehicle up to 4.5L gas engine with 500A peak current. Unique red and black appearance, compact size, very convenient to take it along.
  • PORTABLE EMERGENCY POWER BANK: Designed with 2 USB outputs, the quick charge 3.0 USB port can full charge your cellphones, tablets, and other mobile devices at the fastest speed possible.
  • SUPER-BRIGHT LED WORK LIGHT: The GOOLOO Car Jump Starter comes with a built-in LED flashlight.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Automotive

Automotive
GOOLOO

About the Author