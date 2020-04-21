This $30 jump starter keeps you from getting stranded (All-time low)

GOOLOO (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 500A Car Jump Starter (GP80) for $29.99 shipped when coupon code FFSDWQ4Y has been applied during checkout. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Chances are high that if you’ve been caught with a dead battery before, you never want to go through that experience again. This affordable jump starter serves as a backup plan with enough power to revive up to a 4.5-liter engine. Dual 2.4A USB outputs allow it to also serve as an additional battery for your smartphone or tablet. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Why not use some of today’s savings to clean up your vehicle’s interior? These Armor All Protectant Wipes are only $4 and feature a formula that “enhances your vehicle’s deep, rich look and adds beautiful shine.”

Another way to enrich your driving experience would be with the this wireless backup camera kit that we found for $92.50. It regularly fetches $140, delivering a respectable $47.50 in savings.

GOOLOO 500A Car Jump Starter features:

AFFORDABLE and POWERFUL: The GOOLOO jumper pack kit GP80 can restart your vehicle up to 4.5L gas engine with 500A peak current. Unique red and black appearance, compact size, very convenient to take it along.

PORTABLE EMERGENCY POWER BANK: Designed with 2 USB outputs, the quick charge 3.0 USB port can full charge your cellphones, tablets, and other mobile devices at the fastest speed possible.

SUPER-BRIGHT LED WORK LIGHT: The GOOLOO Car Jump Starter comes with a built-in LED flashlight.

