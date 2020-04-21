Westinghouse’s 43-inch 1080p Roku TV is $200 for a limited time

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Westinghouse 43-inch 1080p Roku HDTV for $199.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $280 and today’s deal matches our previous mention and the best we’ve seen in 2020. With a 43-inch 1080p panel, this is a solid budget-friendly option for the bedroom or den. Built-in Roku support delivers access to popular streaming services, such as Netflix, Hulu, and much more. You’ll also receive three HDMI ports as well. Rated 4+ stars by over 50% of reviewers.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Westinghouse 43-inch 1080p HDTV features:

Stay entertained with this 43-inch Westinghouse Roku FX Series smart TV. The 178-degree viewing angle lets you see content clearly from different directions, while the 1080p resolution produces detailed images on the Full HD screen. This Westinghouse Roku FX Series smart TV has USB and HDMI ports for flexible connectivity to various devices, and the built-in Wi-Fi streams shows and movies wirelessly.

