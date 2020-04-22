Amazon’s Echo Dot 2nd Generation drops to $17 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $50)

BuySpry via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Amazon Echo Dot 2nd Generation in manufacturer refurbished condition for $16.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d have paid $50 when this speaker was new and the latest version goes for $30 on sale right now. The Echo Dot is a great smart speaker to expand your home. It’ll allow you to add more speakers to your spare bedrooms, giving you smart home control no matter what room you’re in. Plus, these are fantastic for announcing throughout the home that dinner is ready thanks to Alexa’s whole-home features. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Ships with a 60-day warranty.

Prefer Google’s ecosystem? Well, the Nest Mini is on sale from $27.50 shipped right now. Now, this is quite a bit more expensive than today’s lead deal. But, that’s due to the fact that Nest Mini is the latest offering from Google, and the Echo Dot 2nd Generation is a few years old.

Don’t forget to check out our smart home guide for all the best deals around the internet. We round up the lowest-cost accessories and update it daily.

Amazon Echo Dot 2nd Gen features:

Echo Dot is a voice-controlled speaker that uses Alexa to play music, control smart home devices, make calls, answer questions, set timers and alarms, and more

Play music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, SiriusXM, TuneIn, and iHeartRadio.

Call or message family and friends hands-free, or drop in from the Alexa App to your Echo device

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!