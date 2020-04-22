Uniqlo takes up to 62% off jackets, graphic tees, more from $6 + free shipping

Uniqlo is currently taking up to 62% off a selection of its men’s and women’s apparel with deals starting under $6. Across the board, you’re looking at free shipping, as well. With spring weather on the way, now is a perfect time to refresh your wardrobe and save in the process. Uniqlo is known for its more unique streetwear stylings as well as pop culture-inspired apparel, which you’ll find plenty of in today’s sale including jackets, graphic t-shirts, and much more. Head below for all of our top picks.

Top picks for men include:

Top picks for women include:

On the hunt for additional ways to refresh your wardrobe? Our Fashion Guide is filled with some additional on-going sales, including Columbia’s 25% off sale. The deals don’t stop there, as Eddie Bauer has kicked off an extra 50% off clearance event.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!