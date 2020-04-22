Uniqlo takes up to 62% off jackets, graphic tees, more from $6 + free shipping

Uniqlo is currently taking up to 62% off a selection of its men’s and women’s apparel with deals starting under $6. Across the board, you’re looking at free shipping, as well. With spring weather on the way, now is a perfect time to refresh your wardrobe and save in the process. Uniqlo is known for its more unique streetwear stylings as well as pop culture-inspired apparel, which you’ll find plenty of in today’s sale including jackets, graphic t-shirts, and much more. Head below for all of our top picks.
Top picks for men include:
- U Drizzler Jacket: $50 (Reg. $70)
- Light Padded Parka: $30 (Reg. $50)
- Disney Stories Sweatshirt: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Dragon Ball graphic T-Shirt: $8 (Reg. $15)
- and even more…
Top picks for women include:
- Linen Blended Cardigan: $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ribbed Blouson: $30 (Reg. $60)
- U Wide-Fit Curved Pants: $20 (Reg. $40)
- Minnie Ambush Parka: $50 (Reg. $60)
- and even more…
On the hunt for additional ways to refresh your wardrobe? Our Fashion Guide is filled with some additional on-going sales, including Columbia’s 25% off sale. The deals don’t stop there, as Eddie Bauer has kicked off an extra 50% off clearance event.
