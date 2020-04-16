Columbia takes 25% off nearly everything: Wet-weather gear, jackets, much more

Columbia is currently 25% off almost everything, including new releases, and more. No need to apply a promotional code, discounts will be reflected at checkout. Free shipping is available on orders over $99. While winter is coming to an end, this is a great time to score a new jacket or something for colder weather. Of course, Columbia has a selection of warm-weather gear, as well. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.
Top picks for men:
- Bahama II Short Sleeve Shirt: $30 (Reg. $40)
- Rain Scape Jacket: $90 (Reg. $120)
- Maxtrail Midlayer Hoodie: $74 (Reg. $99)
- 1/2 Snap Fleece Pullover: $60 (Reg. $80)
- …and more!
Top picks for women:
- PFG Freezer III Dress: $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- French Terry Jogger Pant: $40 (Reg. $65)
- Coral Point III Short: $30 (Reg. $40)
- Tidal Tee Heather Hoodie: $37.50 (Reg. $50)
- …and more!
