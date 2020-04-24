Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice 10400mAh Power Bank $12 (54% off), more

- Apr. 24th 2020 10:33 am ET

0

Monoprice is currently offering its Select Speed Plus 10400mAh Power Bank for $12 shipped. Typically selling for $26, today’s offer saves you 54% and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with two 2.4A USB ports, this power bank can refuel your iPhone 11 Pro or another handsets over three times per charge. If you’re looking to keep your devices topped off throughout the day but won’t want to stay tethered to the wall, this is a solid option to have on-hand. With 800 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Monoprice’s Select Series Power Bank provides the power you need to keep your devices charged on the go. Status LEDs show the charge level at a glance and indicate when the Power Bank is charging and how much charge it has left. A built-in LED flashlight provides emergency illumination when needed.

Each port charges your device at full speed, just like your home charger. There are no buttons to push–simply plug in your device and the Power Bank starts charging. Once you’re finished, the device shuts down automatically.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Monoprice

Monoprice

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go