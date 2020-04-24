Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice 10400mAh Power Bank $12 (54% off), more

Monoprice is currently offering its Select Speed Plus 10400mAh Power Bank for $12 shipped. Typically selling for $26, today’s offer saves you 54% and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with two 2.4A USB ports, this power bank can refuel your iPhone 11 Pro or another handsets over three times per charge. If you’re looking to keep your devices topped off throughout the day but won’t want to stay tethered to the wall, this is a solid option to have on-hand. With 800 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating.
More smartphone accessories:
- Apple Watch Series 5 hits new lows with $100 off, deals from $299
- Philips UpBeat Bluetooth Earbuds: $12 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Score Marshall’s retro Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker at $220 ($80 off)
- OtterBox DEFENDER iPhone SE/8/7 Case: $27 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Fibaro’s Z-Wave Multi-Sensor tracks motion, vibrations, more at $40 (33% off)
- Belkin Universal 3-in-1 Cable: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Sonos Playbar and Sub both get $150 discounts to $549 for a limited time
- Lecone Dual 10W Qi Wireless Charger: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ code S4FQYX2B
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Belkin iPhone XR TemperedGlass Screen Protector: $4 (Reg. $8)
- Bose Home Speaker 300 packs AirPlay 2 at a new low of $149 (Save up to $110)
- EasyAcc True Wireless Earbuds: $14 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
- w/ code 6N5CGU3I
- Lecone Power Strip Qi Charger: $13 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
- w/ code QAQQEPA3
- TP-Link’s In-Wall Dual Outlet Smart Plug hits $25 (Reg. $40), more from $10
- EasyAcc 10000mAh Power Bank: $9 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- w/ code FXEP9E2Y
Monoprice’s Select Series Power Bank provides the power you need to keep your devices charged on the go. Status LEDs show the charge level at a glance and indicate when the Power Bank is charging and how much charge it has left. A built-in LED flashlight provides emergency illumination when needed.
Each port charges your device at full speed, just like your home charger. There are no buttons to push–simply plug in your device and the Power Bank starts charging. Once you’re finished, the device shuts down automatically.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!