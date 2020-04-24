Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice 10400mAh Power Bank $12 (54% off), more

Monoprice’s Select Series Power Bank provides the power you need to keep your devices charged on the go. Status LEDs show the charge level at a glance and indicate when the Power Bank is charging and how much charge it has left. A built-in LED flashlight provides emergency illumination when needed.

Each port charges your device at full speed, just like your home charger. There are no buttons to push–simply plug in your device and the Power Bank starts charging. Once you’re finished, the device shuts down automatically.