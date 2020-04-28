Twelve South Duet charges your iPhone and Apple Watch for $45 (Reg. $80)

Twelve South via Amazon offers its HiRise Duet Apple Watch and iPhone Charging Stand for $44.99 shipped. Originally $120 and typically closer to $80, this is the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. HiRise Duet offers a sleek all-in-one solution for docking both an Apple Watch and iPhone. The built-in power supplies for each device makes it easy to securely charge both throughout the night. Ships with everything needed to get started, including cables. Rated 4/5 stars.

Just looking for an Apple Watch dock? We can highly recommend this option from Spigen from around $10. It comes in various finishes, supports Nightstand Mode, and is made of silicone to keep your wearable safe from scratches and the like. However, be sure to note that you will be responsible for providing your own charging puck. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 13,000 Amazon customers.

Twelve South HiRise Duet features:

  • Charge iPhone and Apple Watch with one elegant stand
  • Rest Apple Watch on soft leather in Nightstand mode
  • Adjustable rear support and connector height fits most cases
  • Includes Lightning connector, Apple Watch charging disk and international wall charger
  • Compatible with iPhone, iPad mini and all Apple Watch models

