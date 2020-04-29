When it comes to affordable Apple Watch competitors, Amazfit wearables pack a punch. Huami has become known for delivering stylish smartwatches with some of the latest and greatest features at often a fraction of the price. Amazfit X is no exception with a standout appearance that sports a 92-degree curved AMOLED display, titanium body, and button-free design. It boasts 7-day battery life, a 326-pixels-per-inch screen, and many health features ranging from heart rate monitoring to stress detection. Continue reading to learn more.

Amazfit X sports a futuristic smartwatch style

When it comes to direct competition from a big player, Samsung seems to get closest with its curved display Gear Fit2 Pro. Even so, Amazfit X has what seems to be a more substantial 92-degree curve and larger 2.07-inch display compared to just 1.5-inches found in Gear Fit2 Pro.

The specifications for the display itself aren’t too bad either. Wearers will have a 326-pixels-per-inch screen on their wrist which is an exact match for what’s found in Apple Watch. Brightness is a different story though, peaking at 400 nits compared to Apple Watch Series 5 which features 1,000.

If you can get past that, many of the features you’d expect to find in a smartwatch are here. Smartphone notifications can be relayed to Amazfit X, GPS is built-in, and there are a total of 9 sport modes for tracking fitness. The entire thing is free of physical buttons and instead opts for a force-sensing alternative on the right side of the watch. Once pressed, “it responds to your touch with textured, natural vibrations.”

Pricing and availability

Huami Amazfit X has made it through concept and prototype phases and is now entering production. If everything goes to plan we can expect it to show up at Amazon and the like as soon as August. Until then pre-orders are being handled on Indiegogo with an entry-level price of $149. Once Amazfit X hits retail, the company is predicting a launch price that’s in-line with some Apple Watch offerings at $329.

9to5Toys’ Take

Even if you prefer an Apple Watch or something running Wear OS, you have to admit that the curved display on Amazfit X looks fantastic. It’s hard not to imagine the big players adopting a similar design in upcoming refreshes, but we’re likely pretty far off from that.

This fact makes Amazfit X even more tantalizing as it can provide us with a glimpse of what future wearables could look like. Top that off with a early bird pricing of $149 and it’s no wonder why the company has already decimated its fundraising goal by 20x.

