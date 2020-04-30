Download 4-months of SUNSET magazine for $1 at Amazon + more from $5

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a 28-day free trial + 3-months of SUNSET Magazine Kindle Edition for $1 with free digital delivery. The physical version sells for about $10 per year with single issue reads fetching up to $5. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find on this one and a great chance to give it try without committing to a full year. This fully downloadable title features the best of “Western living” with new weekend and day trip ideas, incredible homes and gardens, and “fast and fresh recipes.” Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

However, Amazon has loads of digital magazines on sale from $5 right now, not to mention this notable offer on year of Forbes for just $4. But if it’s the books you’re after, swing by our comiXology hub for deep deals on graphic novels and be sure to browse through our latest reading list. We also have a series of Kindle novels on sale from $2, Amazon’s Prime Book Box for kids down at $17, and a series of gaming books from $10

Then go score the Overthinking: How to Eliminate Anxiety book while it’s free at Amazon and then hit up our freebie and media deal hubs for even more. 

More on SUNSET Magazine:

Enjoy every issue of SUNSET on the Kindle Fire! SUNSET celebrates your love of Western living. Discover new weekend and day trip destinations, inspiring homes and gardens, and fast and fresh recipes that highlight the West’s great local ingredients. With the Kindle Fire edition, have SUNSET’s reliable advice by your side in your kitchen, garden or on a weekend trip—where you want it, when you want it. Get every issue of SUNSET on the Kindle Fire and let the adventure begin.

