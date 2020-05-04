DEWALT’s black chrome 181-piece tool set drops to $97 (Reg. $120)

- May. 4th 2020 7:34 pm ET

Get this deal
$120 $97
0

CPO Outlets via eBay Daily Deals is offering the DEWALT 181-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (DWMT81522) for $96.93 shipped. For comparison, it goes for around $120 at Amazon from third-party sellers right now and today’s deal is an all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering 181 individual pieces, this mechanics tool set is perfect for fixing your car, working on DIY projects, and more. Plus, the black chrome offers a stealthy and unique look that most other kits just don’t have. You’ll get a wide selection of sockets, wrenches, Allen keys, and more here. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Workpro’s 100-piece Home Repair Kit is $30 shipped at Amazon. While it’s not from a company like DEWALT, you’ll still be getting a great toolkit to use for various tasks around the house at nearly 70% below today’s lead deal.

While you’re at it, this 2-pack of Bosch Drill/Drivers is on sale for $80.50 when you follow a few simple instructions. You won’t want to miss out on these must-have drills that belong in everyone’s tool bag.

DEWALT Mechanics Tool Set features:

  • Black Chrome finish for premium appearance and enhanced corrosion resistance
  • Includes 72 tooth Count ratchet providing a 5 Degree arc swing
  • Vinyl grip bit driver for anti-slip grip and comfort

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$120 $97
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Dewalt

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide