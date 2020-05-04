DEWALT’s black chrome 181-piece tool set drops to $97 (Reg. $120)

CPO Outlets via eBay Daily Deals is offering the DEWALT 181-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (DWMT81522) for $96.93 shipped. For comparison, it goes for around $120 at Amazon from third-party sellers right now and today’s deal is an all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering 181 individual pieces, this mechanics tool set is perfect for fixing your car, working on DIY projects, and more. Plus, the black chrome offers a stealthy and unique look that most other kits just don’t have. You’ll get a wide selection of sockets, wrenches, Allen keys, and more here. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Workpro’s 100-piece Home Repair Kit is $30 shipped at Amazon. While it’s not from a company like DEWALT, you’ll still be getting a great toolkit to use for various tasks around the house at nearly 70% below today’s lead deal.

While you’re at it, this 2-pack of Bosch Drill/Drivers is on sale for $80.50 when you follow a few simple instructions. You won’t want to miss out on these must-have drills that belong in everyone’s tool bag.

DEWALT Mechanics Tool Set features:

Black Chrome finish for premium appearance and enhanced corrosion resistance

Includes 72 tooth Count ratchet providing a 5 Degree arc swing

Vinyl grip bit driver for anti-slip grip and comfort

