Orzly Switch Lite Bundle for $30: Case, stylus, in-ears, more (Reg. up to $50)

- May. 4th 2020 4:51 pm ET

Reg. $40+ $30
Amazon is offering the Orzly Switch Lite Accessories Bundle for $29.74 shipped in grey, yellow, or the Zacian and Zamazenta edition. Regularly up to $50, most of the colorways have been available in the $40 range recently and are now at the lowest price we can find. This is matching the all-time low on the Zacian and Zamazenta edition and is within $1 on the other two. This bundle includes everything you need for your Switch Lite including a protective case, a pair of tempered glass screen protectors, the DuoPen stylus, a USB charging cable, in-ear headphones, comfort grip playing cover, and a multi-card game storage case. It essentially includes most of the accessories a Switch Lite setup could need to get going in one convenient package. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now clearly this bundle will run you more than an average Switch Lite case due to all the extra goodies it comes with. But if you don’t need all of that, HORI’s officially licensed Nintendo Switch Lite DuraFlexi Protector at $13 Prime shipped is a great alternative option.

While you won’t find the latest coral option, Best Buy still has Switch Lite in stock if you’re in the market for one. And in case you missed it, the latest Switch firmware update allows gamers to custom map their controller layout while also potentially hinting at a new dual display device.

And while we are talking Nintendo, the digital Super Mario Official Encyclopedia is 50% off today and here are all the best Switch game deals live right now.

More on the Orzly Switch Lite Accessories Bundle:

  • SWITCH LITE ACCESSORY BUNDLE: A great value starter pack with useful accessories to help you make the most of your new 2019 Nintendo Switch Lite console
  • ESSENTIAL SWITCH LITE ACCESSORIES: Includes protective Switch Lite case and screen protectors (tempered glass) to keep your portable Switch Lite console protected while on the move
  • USEFUL EXTRAS: A spare Switch Lite USB Charging Cable & Earphones always handy to have, as is the DuoPen Stylus which combines a touch screen stylus and ball point pen

