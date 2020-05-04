Haul any MacBook with Targus’ 17-inch Drifter II Backpack: $60.50 (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Targus Drifter II Backpack for $60.49 shipped. That’s about $20 off recent pricing there and is within $2 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked over the course of 12+ months. This very-capable backpack is ready to tote 17-inch notebooks, ensuring that any MacBook will fit. In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find a PC laptop or Chromebook that can’t be stowed in there outside of spacious gaming rigs, some of which may still find enough space in there. Laptop compartment aside, owners will be happy to find three large pockets that are perfect for stowing clothing and other electronics. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

If you’re chasing value, don’t miss out on Amazon’s in-house Campus Backpack. Several colorways are available and they’re priced from $13. Bear in mind that you’re giving up a bit of space though as a 16-inch MacBook Pro is where the laptop compartment will top out.

Need a compact power strip for your bag? Anker has you covered with its new PowerExtend USB mini. This handy product will undoubtedly make it easier to find an outlet or USB port in a hotel, Airbnb, and more.

Targus Drifter II Backpack features:

Padded laptop compartment with zippered pocket for small accessories

Three additional large compartments for everyday gear and accessories

Padded, contoured shoulder straps

