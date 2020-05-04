Haul any MacBook with Targus’ 17-inch Drifter II Backpack: $60.50 (Reg. $80)

- May. 4th 2020 12:42 pm ET

$60.50
0

Amazon is offering the Targus Drifter II Backpack for $60.49 shipped. That’s about $20 off recent pricing there and is within $2 of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked over the course of 12+ months. This very-capable backpack is ready to tote 17-inch notebooks, ensuring that any MacBook will fit. In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find a PC laptop or Chromebook that can’t be stowed in there outside of spacious gaming rigs, some of which may still find enough space in there. Laptop compartment aside, owners will be happy to find three large pockets that are perfect for stowing clothing and other electronics. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of reviewers.

If you’re chasing value, don’t miss out on Amazon’s in-house Campus Backpack. Several colorways are available and they’re priced from $13. Bear in mind that you’re giving up a bit of space though as a 16-inch MacBook Pro is where the laptop compartment will top out.

Need a compact power strip for your bag? Anker has you covered with its new PowerExtend USB mini. This handy product will undoubtedly make it easier to find an outlet or USB port in a hotel, Airbnb, and more.

Targus Drifter II Backpack features:

  • Padded laptop compartment with zippered pocket for small accessories
  • Three additional large compartments for everyday gear and accessories
  • Padded, contoured shoulder straps

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$60.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
targus

About the Author