Slash $50 off HDHomeRun’s SCRIBE QUATRO 1TB DVR at an all-time low of $200

B&H currently offers the SiliconDust HDHomeRun SCRIBE QUATRO 1TB DVR for $199.95 shipped. Typically selling for $250, like you’ll find at Best Buy right now, today’s offer saves you $50, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. Featuring four built-in tuners, you’ll be able to watch or record different channels at a time. As the company’s first DVR, it rocks a 1TB internal hard drive which can record up to 150-hours of content. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy Plex integration for tying in your OTA content with other shows and movies. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Pairing the HDHomeRun with an antenna is a perfect use of your savings, and the Mohu Leaf 40-mile Antenna is a notable option at $32. Even if you primarily enjoy content from Netflix, Hulu, or another streaming service, bringing this antenna into the mix is an easy way to get even more content, and for free at that. Find out what stations are available near you by swinging by AntennaWeb

While we’re on the topic of cutting the cord, SiliconDust just unveiled its latest accessory, the new HDHomeRun QUATRO. Equipped with support for the upcoming ATSC 3.0 standard, adding this into your setup brings support for 4K HDR recordings and more. Get all the details right here.

HDHomeRun SCRIBE QUATRO features:

Cut the cord and record up to 150 hours of HD video with the SiliconDust HDHomeRun SCRIBE QUATRO. It has four built-in digital tuners that provide free over-the-air broadcast TV when paired with your compatible antenna. With Ethernet connectivity, the SCRIBE QUATRO allows you to view your recorded content on any compatible mobile device on the same network.

