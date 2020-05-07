Chefman’s combo toaster oven air fryer is up to $100 off today at Best Buy

Best Buy is offering the Chefman Toaster Oven Air Fryer (RJ50-M) at $99.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $200, today’s deal is matching our previous mention, up to $100 in savings, and the best price we can find. Featuring a 25-liter capacity, this dual function cooker is both a toaster oven and a low-fat air fryer in one. It has seven preset cooking programs for quick one-touch meals as well as an adjustable thermostat to support a wide range of other recipes. A series of dishwasher-safe accessories are included here like a crumb tray, frying basket, broil pan, and a wire rack. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Now clearly you’re paying for the dual functionality the Chefman model, but if it’s just a typical toaster oven you’re after there are options for much less. One standout is the all-stainless steel Black+Decker 4-Slice Toaster Convection Oven at $43 shipped. It carries stellar ratings and is well under the price of today’s lead deal. It isn’t quite as big or versatile, but it will handle much of the same counter top cooking just as well.

While we are talking kitchenware, you don’t want to miss these deals on Anova’s Precision Cooker Pro is at the all-time low and its 1,000W model at $65 off. But you’ll also want to swing by our Home Goods Guide for additional deals on household essentials and more.

More on the Chefman Toaster Oven Air Fryer:

Explore a variety of cooking styles with this Chefman air fryer toaster oven. The seven cooking presets deliver flawless results, while rapid air technology with high-speed convection gives your food a crispy fried texture with little to no oil. This multifunction Chefman air fryer toaster oven features a 60-minute timer and signal bell to alert you when food is ready to serve.

