Apple’s prev. gen. iPad Pro 12.9-inch drops to $829 (Refurb, Orig. $1,149)

Apple is offering its refurbished previous-generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch 256GB Wi-Fi for $829 shipped. Originally $1,149, the current-generation model goes for $1,099 and the 2018 version now fetches $999 at B&H in new condition. This is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. While this is Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro, it still packs quite a punch in the processing department. I have the 11-inch version (with the same A12X processor) and find it extremely hard to slow it down, even during intense photo editing sessions. You’ll be getting 256GB of storage here, which ensures that you have plenty of room to keep photos and videos offline. However, should that not be enough, Apple lets you expand the storage with USB-C HDDs and SSDs now, giving you a plethora of options. Ships with a 1-year warranty. Learn more in our in-depth review.

Given that you’re saving up to $320 here, why not put some of that extra cash to use? An absolute must-have for me is the Apple Pencil. The latest redesign keeps it magnetized to the side of your iPad, which is also how the Pencil stays charged and ready-to-go. At $125, it’s an easy buy for your brand-new tablet.

Another must is Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio. I have this on my 11-inch and it hardly ever comes off. It’s slim, not adding much extra bulk to your iPad Pro. Plus, the two-angle design makes it easy to use in just about every scenario. The Smart Keyboard Folio comes in at $190, and will really help step up your iPad Pro experience.

2018 iPad Pro features:

Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac)

12.9-inch Liquid Retina display

12-megapixel iSight camera

FaceTime HD camera

A12X Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture

Embedded M12 coprocessor

10-hour battery life

